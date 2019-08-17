7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: Himachal Pradesh government has announced to increase the Dearness Allowness hike by 4% on the 73rd Independence Day. A very big gift for pensioners and state government employees.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: On the occasion of 73rd Independence day Himachal Pradesh Government has announced to increase Dearness Allowness hike by 4% for its state government employees and pensioners. The announcement was done by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in an event at Ridge Maidan in Shimla where he hoisted the national flag.

Thakur said DA hike would be paid from January and therefore this will increase the annual additional financial benefit to the government employees and pensioners. At the event, Thakur remembered the freedom fighter and paid a big tribute to the first chief minister, Yashwant Singh Parmar, for making a strong foundation for future development.

Thakur said Chanshal Valley of Shimla, Bir Billing, and Janjehli valley of Mandi were being developed under the scheme of Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein. Thanking Prime Minister Modi, he said the projects of worth Rs 30,330 have been passed for tourism development, agriculture, horticulture, water conservation and forestry sectors by the help of Centre government

The memorandum of understanding worth Rs 38,000 crores has been signed by the investors. On November 7 and November 8 in Dharamsala, a meet as been set from Rising Himachal Investors for attracting investment of Rs85,000 crore, said Chief Minister Thakur.

He said Mukhya Mantri Helpline will be launched soon to ensure good governance whereas the programs like the Jam Manch, E-Samadhan, Him Pragati have already succeeded and gathered good response.

Talking about the children and girls, The CM said the government school students of classes 9 and 10 will get free textbooks and this would benefit over 65,00 children of the state. And the girls’ candidates will not have to pay entrance examination fee for the test heald by the state public service commission and subordinate selection board.

