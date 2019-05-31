7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC News: The Central government is likely to give hike in salaries, promotions and DA increment on the basis of employees performance, reports said. The government may set criteria for the employees in every government department to reward the hard-working people soon. The government will solely rely on public feedback to evaluate the performance of government officials. The grades given by the common man of the society will be taken into consideration to decide the criteria of promotion and increment for government employees.

Central Government employees including 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers, thousands of Indian Railway employees and employees in several other government offices will be benefitted under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. It has been more than a year that the Central government employees were waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

It has been more than a year that the central government employees were waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission. Over 9 lakh central government employees will get a hike in their basic minimum pay as the union government is all set to clear all the pending dues and raise the basic salary of lakhs of central government employees, reports said. The Central government employees are getting a minimum pay of Rs 18,000, currently. However, they demand that the present pay is not enough and they are demanding a hike by Rs 8,000 (their minimum pay will be Rs 26,000).

In the corporate sector, employees are expected to get an average salary hike of 9.7 per cent this year. Top performers will get 15.6 per cent hike, as companies are focusing on performance and productivity, reports said.

