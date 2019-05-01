7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC update: The pay commission suggested defence personnel should receive MSP for all ranks up to and including Brigadiers and people at the same level.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC update: The Government of India had constituted the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to review and recommend the remuneration of all of the government’s civil and military divisions. Then prime minister Manmohan Singh had given a go-ahead to the 7th Pay Commission after former finance minister P Chidambaram announced its constitution on September 25, 2013. The 7th Pay Commission suggested about 23.55% overall hike in salaries, allowances and pension for over 1 crore government employees and the Cabinet cleared all recommendations made by it in June 2016.

The 7th CPC recommended Minimum pay for government employees. For an entry-level government employee, the minimum pay has been raised to Rs 18,000 per month from Rs 7,000 while the minimum salary for an entry-level Class I officer is raised to Rs 56,100 per month. The pay commission suggested defence personnel should receive MSP for all ranks up to and including Brigadiers and people at the same level. Here you can check the 7th Pay Commission recommended Pay Scale for Army, BSF and CRPF personnel.

7th Pay Commission recommended the following Pay Scale for Army personnel:

– Lieutenant – Pay scale Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100 – Grade pay Rs 5,400

– Major – Pay scale Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100 – Grade pay Rs 6,100

– Captain – Pay scale Rs 15,600 – Rs 39,100 – Grade pay Rs 6,600

– LT Colonel – Pay scale Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000 – Grade pay Rs 8,000

– Colonel – Pay scale Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000 – Grade pay Rs 8,700

– Brigadier – Pay scale Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000 – Grade pay Rs 8,900

– Major General – Pay scale Rs 37,400 – Rs 67,000 – Grade pay Rs 1,000

7th Pay Commission recommended the following Pay Scale for BSF:

– Constables/Assistant Constables/Assistant Sub Inspector (Pay Band 1) – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,600 per month – To get Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,600 per month – Grade Pay – Rs 5,400 to Rs. 8,400 per month (7th CPC)

– Servicemen/Servicewomen/Sub Inspector/Major (Pay Band 2) – Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 per month – Grade Pay – Rs 4,200 to Rs 4,800 per month — To get Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,400 per month – Grade Pay – Rs 12,600 to Rs. 16,200 per month ((7th CPC))

– From Assistant Commandant up to the rank of Second in Command (Pay Band 3) – Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 per month Grade Pay – Rs 5,400 to Rs 7,600 per month – To get Rs 46,800 to Rs1,17,300 per month – Grade Pay – Rs 19,800 to Rs 22,800 per month ((7th CPC))

– From Commandant up to the rank of Special Director General (Pay Band 4) – Rs. 37,400 to Rs. 67,000 per month Grade Pay – Rs. 8,700 to Rs. 10,000 per month – To get Rs 1,12,200 to Rs 1,00,100 per month – Grade Pay – Rs 26,100 to Rs 30,000 per month ((7th CPC)

7th Pay Commission recommended the following Pay Scale for CRPF:

– Constable – Up to Rs 60,600 per month – Grade Pay Rs 7,200 per month

– Head Constable – Rs. 15,600 to Rs. 60,600 – Grade Pay Rs 9,400 per month

– Assistant Sub-inspector – Up to Rs 60,600 per month – Grade Pay Rs 10,400 per month

– Sub-inspector – Rs 27,900 to Rs1,04,400 per month – Grade Pay Rs 12,600 per month

– Inspector – Rs 27,900 to Rs 1,04,400 per month – Grade Pay Rs 13,800 per month

– Subedar Major – Up to Rs 1,04,400 per month – Grade Pay Rs 14,400 per month

– Assistant Commandant – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300 per month – Grade Pay Rs 16,200 per month

– Deputy Commandant – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300 per month – Grade Pay Rs 19,800 per month

– Second-in Commandant – Rs 1,17,300 per month – Grade Pay Rs 22,800 per month

– Commandant – Up to Rs 2,01,100 per month – Grade Pay Rs 26,100 per month

– DIG – Up to Rs 2,01,000 per month – Grade Pay Rs 30,000 per month

– IG – Rs 1,12,000 to Rs. 2,01,000 per month – Grade Pay Rs 35,000 per month

7th Pay Commission recommended the following Pay Scale for Indian Air Force:

– Minimum grade pay for Indian Air Force employees – Rs 5,400

– Pay band – Rs 15,600

– Military service pay – Rs 6,000

– Kit maintenance – Rs 500

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App