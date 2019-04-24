7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC update: As per a recent notification released by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (MoPPP), the Central government employees who acquire a higher degree qualification while working in any departments of the Central government will be eligible to get incentives ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 (as one-time lump-sum amount).

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC update: All the Central government employees, who have passed a higher degree after joining service, are all set to get incentives up to Rs 30,000 or a five-fold incentive, reports said. Their long wait for a hike in minimum pay and fitment factor on the basis of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission has finally ended. The Centre had recently announced a one-time incentive for government employees under the latest 7th CPC recommendations.

The Centre has set the following educational standard (qualifications) for incentive hike for Central government employees:

– Those who hold a P.hD or Doctorate or equivalent certificate will get up to Rs 30,000 under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations

– Employees who hold a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000

– Employees who hold a PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000

– Employees who hold a Degree or diploma of duration more than three years or equivalent will get Rs 15,000

– Employees who hold a Degree or diploma of duration than three years or less or equivalent will get Rs 10,000

