7th Pay Commission: Over 9 lakh central government employees will be benefited under the latest 7th CPC guidelines. According to the reports, there have been changes made by the government in the minimum basic pay, fitment factor and old pension scheme.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees had been demanding the basic minimum pay hike since a very long time and it looks like the Centre has finally listened to their prayers. In the latest development under the 7th pay band of the Commission, the decision to increase the employees’ basic pay has been taken by the Central Government. It was earlier reported that the Centre due to the Lok Sabha Elections’ Model Code of Conduct coming into effect could not make any further announcement regarding any increment of the Central government employees.

However, the increment for the basic pay hike has got a green signal from the government, which is good news for all employees eagerly waiting to hear the same. Another good news for the employees is that the government will clear all the pending dues till date.

According to reports, employees serving in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Service Selection Board (SSB), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are working in the BSNL government departments on deputation basis will get benefits under the latest 7th pay commission recommendations.



There have been several announcements for the Central Government employees this year, which has brought smiles on their faces. Lakhs of employees and pensioners have been given up to 3% Dearness Allowances and Dearness Relief increment this year. After the Centre had announced the hike in the DA and DR, several states also announced a hike for their employees up to a whopping 12% DA and DR hike.

