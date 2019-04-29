7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC: The Central government employees may receive a some good news as government is set to hike salaries, give promotions and increase allowances. Here is all need to know about 7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC: The Central government is all set to hike salaries, promote employees who have been working in Ministries, offices and departments affiliated to the government of India. The changes have been announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led bench following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The government has already announced a hike in salaries, DA increment and promotions for the Central government employees but it the orders have not been implemented completely yet. Modi government has directed follow the 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC directions. The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will help more than 10 million people.

What is 7th Pay Commission?

The Pay commissions is a body appointed by the Government of India to review the salary structure of the Central government employees. These committees have been set up periodically to suggest new salary and pension structures for current and former government employees. On 28 February 2014, the government had appointed the 4-member 7th pay commission. It got 18 months, just like the 6 other commissions before this, to give its recommendations.

What were the 7th Pay Commission recommendations?

The 7th Pay Commission submitted its report in November 2015 for an overall 23.55 % increase in salaries, allowances and pensions. According to the reports, the salaries of the Central government employees could be raised by 16 % and allowances and pensions by 63 % and 24 % respectively.

What will be its impact on government spending?

The Narendra Modi government has given a nod to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. While it has not approved the 63 % increase in allowances. After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, Japanese brokerage Nomura estimated a cumulative fiscal burden of Rs 60,600 crore on the government from the pay, pension and arrears hike, excluding allowances.

Out of Rs 60,600 crores, Rs 43,200 crore has been budgeted and the rest Rs 17,400 could marginally challenge the government’s target of keeping the fiscal deficit within 3.5 per cent of GDP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App