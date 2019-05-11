7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC: The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff @ ssc.nic.in. The selected candidates will get the salary under 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC recommendation.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019 @ ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff @ ssc.nic.in. SSC would hire more than 10000 (tentative) candidates who would get the salary under the Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through SSC’s official website @ ssc.nic.in. The application process for the SSC MTS recruitment 2019 has already begun and the last day to submit the application form is May 29. It’s a golden opportunity for candidates who have been preparing for the government job exams/ SSC exams as the commission is eyeing to fill the vacant positions in various Ministries, government departments and offices.

In its recent notification, SSC advised the aspiring candidates of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination to submit their online applications much before the closing date, i.e., 29-05-2019 and not to wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during last days.

SSC MTS recruitment 2019: Important dates

Last date to apply online – May 29, 2019 (up to 5 PM)

Last date to pay application fees online – May 31, 2019 (up to 5 PM)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) – August 2, 2019, to September 6, 2019

Date of Descriptive Paper Examination (Tier-II) – November 17, 2019′

The candidates can apply online for the SSC MTS jobs 2019 by follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website @ ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves first by clicking the Register Now button on the homepage.

Step 3: After registering, hit the Apply now button.

Step 4: Click on the Apply link against the MTS.

Step 5: Complete the application process.

Step 6: Pay the SSC MTS application fees online.

Step 7: After submitted the fee, take a print out of the application for future reference.

