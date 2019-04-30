7th Pay Commission: The Staff Selection Commission has invited job applications for SSC MTS jobs 2019. Candidates can apply before May 29 @ ssc.nic.in. Salaries will be revised and increased almost by 20% for the selected candidate after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC recommendations, said reports.

7th Pay Commission: SSC MTS jobs 2019 @ ssc.nic.in : The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited job applications for the Multi Tasking Staff Exam (SSC MTS). The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through SSC’s official website @ ssc.nic.in. The selected candidates will get the salaries according to the old structure, but after the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the salaries will be revised and increased almost by 20%, said reports.

SSC MTS 2019 online recruitment process has already begun and the last date to apply for the SSC MTS jobs 2019 is May 29. Its a golden chance with for the candidates who are seeking a government job as SSC will be hiring candidates for more than 10,000 posts. The selection commission will be conducting 2 entrance exams, Paper 1 (subjective) and Paper 2 (Essay Writing).

The reports say that the Entrance exam (Paper 1) will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from August 2 to September 6, 2019. While SSC MTS Exam 2019 Paper 2 will be conducted on November 17.

The candidates who are willing to apply for the SSC MTS jobs can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Staff Selection Commission @ www.ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC MTS 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details and register yourself

Step 4: Log-in to your account for 2019 SSC MTS Examination by entering your registration number and password.

Step 5: Upload contact number, scanned copy of photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the SSC MTS 2019 exam fee

Step 8: You will get a confirmation email for application acceptance/submission

Applicants should note that the last date for online payment of SSC MTS Online Application Fee 2019 is May 31 and the deadline for the application fee for SBI Challan Mode is June 1.

About the SSC:

The Staff Selection Commission is a government undertaking which conducts and hires candidates for various posts in Ministries, departments and government offices.

