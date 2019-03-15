7th pay commission salary increase: More than 50 lakh Central Government employees' hopes have been wrecked due to the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Yes, the employees who had been demanding for a hike in the minimum pay and fitment factor won't be getting any benefits. Know why?

7th Pay Commission: The Central government Employees had been demanding for a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time, however, their hopes have been shattered due to the announcement of the schedule of upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2019 by the Election Commission of India on March 10, 2019. According to reports, over 50 lakh Central Government employees will not increment in basic minimum pay or fitment beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The Central Government Employees were left disappointed as their demand to increase the basic minimum pay up to RS 8,000 did not get any leverage and the centre can’t act on the same either ad the Model Code of Conduct came into force after the announcement of the general election dates. However, the centre had recently announced a 3% hike in the dearness allowances (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for over central government employees and pensioners.

Moreover, a protest was held by the Central government employees from all over the country in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar under the banner of the National Joint Council of Action seeking revision in the minimum pay beyond the seventh pay panel’s recommendations and to terminate the new pension scheme.

