7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees' demand for Basic Pay increment went in vain as Model Code of Conduct came into effect after the announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Here are the other demands of the employees that got leverage this year.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees had been demanding a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time. However, it is now clear that the government can’t make any announcement regarding any increment in the basic pay or fitment factor beyond the 7th Pay Commission recommendations as the Model Code of Conduct came into effect after the announcement of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 schedule by the Election Commission of India.

The Centre has recently announced a hike in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) up to 3% for all Central Government employees ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, which might be effective for the current Modi-led government.

According to the latest updates, the government has given a green signal to most of the employees’ demands starting with the increment of the DA and DR. About 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners will be benefited from this move.

Several states had announced a hike in DA and DR, Uttarakhand government in a cabinet meeting on March 3, 2019, exceptionally announced an increment of 12% on the Dearness Allowances for the state government employees. The move will benefit more than 2.5 lakh government employees in the state of Uttarakhand. Even the government of Odisha, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir had announced a 12% DA and DR hike for its employees.

Over 50 lakh Central Government employees wishes got shattered due to the announcement of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections as the Model Code of Conduct came into effect from March 10, 2019.

The Central Government Employees are now disappointed as their demand to increase the basic minimum pay up to RS 8,000 won’t be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the new increment will be effective from January 1, 2019 and this means government employees will get arrears for that month. Under the 7th CPC or 7th Pay Commission, academic staff of the state governments and government-aided technical institutions would also get benefits. The pay scale of the government teachers and lecturers are being revised and UGC has confirmed that the pay hike would come into effect from July 1, 2017.

