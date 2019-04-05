7th Pay Commission: The Centre has implemented most of the Central Government Employees demands, however, there are several other demands that are yet to be implemented by the government. Now, the general elections are on the cards and it would be interesting to see if political parties make any promises regarding the increment of basic pay and fitment factor.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees are all set to get several benefits under the latest 7th Pay recommendations and the Centre has fulfiled most of their demands ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections this year. According to reports, lakhs of employees and pensioners serving for the government will get Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits for which it would cost the exchequer around Rs. 9,168.12 crores annually.

While the government has put in all efforts to impress the employees before the General elections, some demands of the employees are yet to be implemented. The Central Government employees have been demanding a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor since a very long time. However, the government have not given any assurance regarding the same. After the announcement of the General Election dates by the Election Commission of India, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect and no announcements could be made by the ruling party.

While it is yet to be seen whether the current government makes any promises regarding the basic pay hike and fitment factor, these are some of the demands that have been fulfiled.

The Centre had increased the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners upto 3% from the existing 9%.

Indian Railways government employees are soon going to receive promotions and hike in salary

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More