7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, the government had implemented several demands of the Central government employees. Here are the top 10 developments under 7th CPC that is going to benefit a large section of the Central Government employees this year.

7th Pay Commission: Central Government employees are going to get several benefits as the Centre has implemented most of their demands under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations this year. According to reports, from increasing the Dearness Allowances to giving higher education benefits, the government has tried every possible move to impress the employees before the commencement of the General Elections 2019.

Here are the top 10 major developments that will benefit the Central Government Employees:

Central Government employees are all set to get an increased Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 3% from the existing 9% under the latest 7th CPC recommendations Pensioners will get up to 3% increased Dearness Relief (DR) with effect from January 1, 2019 Earlier, the basic minimum pay was increased from Rs. 7000 to 18000 per/month by the government. A fresh employee at the lowest level will get Rs. 18000 initially whereas a freshly recruited officer will get a salary of Rs 56100 The government had recently announced that those employees who acquire a higher education degree while in-service at any government office will get an additional one-time incentive up to five-fold of the amount received earlier. Gratuity ceiling has been increased from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 lakh, while 25 % increment on DA has been implemented on Dearness Allowance if increased up to 50% Indian Railways has approved a long pending demand cadre restructuring plan for its IT personnel and under this new move, the government employees would get promotions and hike in salary The increase in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will benefit around 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners Central Government employees who acquire fresh higher educational qualifications while working in a government office will get a lump sum amount in the bracket of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 The new increment on DA and DR will be effective from January 1, 2019 and this means government employees will get arrears for that month However, the demands for increment in the basic pay has not yet been implemented by the government

Central Government employees have been demanding for an increment in the basic minimum pay up to Rs. 8000 but the government have not been able to do anything about it. And after the announcement of the upcoming General elections dates by the Election Commission of India, the employees’ demands became null and void as the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More