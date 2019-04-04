7th Pay Commission latest news, 7th CPC news today 2019: BSNL employees may receive a piece of good news today as the Department of Telecom officials will be meeting the 7th Pay Commission front. Reports say that the 7th Pay Commission may give a green signal to BSNL employees demand and 7th Pay Commission recommendations for BSNL employees may implement in April.

7th Pay Commission latest news: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) employees may receive a piece of good news today. The Department of Telecom officials will be meeting the 7th Pay Commission front in NewDelhi to discuss the road map for BSNL. The focus for meeting with 7th Pay Commission officials will be salary hike for BSNL employees and clearance of their pending dues. BSNL employees who have been protesting under the banner of the All India Unions and Association have demanded salary hike, promotions and pension revision today they might receive some good news.

If everything goes right, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Finance may implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in April 2019. Earlier, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha had given a nod to the demands of BSNL employees and now reports say that these demands and 7th Pay Commission recommendations could be implemented soon.

The 7th Pay Commission board will discuss the last fiscal’s financial results and plan about the roadmap for the year ahead, reports. IANS quoted an official saying that the board meeting is to draw up investment plans for the next fiscal and targets as well. “BSNL is also seeking approval of the board for raising the ceiling limit for availing the capex loans (from Rs 4,300 crore currently),” said an official.

Here are 10 major developments under the 7th Pay Commission:

The Central Government employees will get Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 3% from the existing 9%. Pensioners will get up to 3% increased Dearness Relief (DR) with effect from January 1, 2019. Earlier, the basic minimum pay was increased from Rs. 7000 to 18000. A fresh employee at the lowest level will get Rs. 18000 initially whereas a freshly recruited officer will get Rs 56100. Indian Railways has approved a long pending demand cadre restructuring plan for its IT personnel. Indian Railways will also get promotions and hike in salary under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The increase in the DA and DR will benefit more than 48.41 lakh central government employees. While 62.03 lakh pensioners will be benefitted. The new increment on DA and DR will be effective from January 1, 2019. Central Government employees who acquire fresh higher educational qualifications while working will get a lump sum of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000.

