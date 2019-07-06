7th Pay Commission: Budget 2019 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not impressed the central government employees as there has been no announcement regarding the minimum basic pay.

7th Pay Commission: India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented that Union Budget 2019 in Lok Sabha, outlining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadmap to make India a $5-trillion economy in the coming five years. Amid high expectations, the budget 2019 was released, however, contrary to speculations, it did not talk much about key issues of the country including unemployment and inflation. Besides this, the central government employees seemed unsatisfied as the government did not announce any reforms regarding the hike in minimum pay beyond the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Like several other countrymen, the central government employees were expecting that the new budget will bring their long-pending demand, an increase of Rs 8,000 in basic pay, to an end. However, the NDA 2 did not mention such reform on the budget day. The hopes of CG employees were high since the Chief of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), Shiv Gopal Mishra, had said in a Facebook post that the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh has raised his concerns about the pay hike issues.

The CG employees are currently getting a minimum pay of Rs 18,000 and if the government agreed to meet their demands then they will get 3.68-times hike to the basic pay, making the revised pay Rs 26,000. The CG employees have demanded the Centre to hike the minimum basic pay in the interest of employees.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders applauded the Budget 2019 terming it PM Modi’s Green Budget while the Opposition countered it saying that there is nothing new in the new budget.

