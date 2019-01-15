More than 68 lakh central employees are in for a surprise before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April, May this year. In the upcoming months, the Centre set to review the hike in salary and fitment factor. In the budget, the current minimum pay to the central employees, that is Rs 18,000 may be revised to Rs 26,000 and the fitment factor that is currently at 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

The central employees have been demanding a hike in DA but there have been no changes in the salary structure so far.

More than 68 lakh central employees are in for a surprise before the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April, May this year. Though there Centre is yet to implement and the full benefit of the 7th pay commission for the Central employees, despite the passing of many deadlines, the upcoming months might give bring some respite with the Centre set to review the hike in salary and fitment factor in the upcoming budget.

The Modi-led NDA government is set to present its last budget under its tenure, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the budget on February 1 as the Budget Session will commence from January 31, 2019.

In the budget, the current minimum pay to the central employees, that is Rs 18,000 may be revised to Rs 26,000 and the fitment factor that is currently at 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

After the BJP’s defeat in the 3 Hindi-heart land states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, there are possibilities of BJP trying to woo the central employees, who are traditionally considered Congress supporters. As for now, currently only the Uttarakhand has made some changes in the HRA and travel allowance, but not in the DA.

WHAT’S A FITMENT FACTOR

Fitment factor is the common multiple that is used to arrive at a common salary for all employees. In the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was 1.86, then in the 7th it became as 2.57 and now the speculations are rife of the factor being increased to 3.68.

