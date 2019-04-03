7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees working in the department of workshop and production in the Indian Railways are likely to get incentives and bonuses under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations soon. The Ministry of Railways has called for a meeting to discuss the same, which might be beneficial for all the Indian Railways' employees.

7th Pay Commission: Good news for all Railway employees! The Ministry of Railways, on Wednesday, has called for an important meeting to discuss the incentives, bonuses given to the employees working for extra hours in various workshops and production units of the Indian Railways under the 7th Pay Commission. According to reports, the All India Railway Men’s Federation General Secretary, Shiv Gopal Mishra urged that as 7th Pay Commission has come into effect, all incentives and bonuses must be given as per the new pay module.

Earlier the Railways Departments have had several meetings and discussions regarding the implementation after which some of the demands have been met under the 7th CPC. However, the incentives given to the employees working extra time in the Railways workshop and production unit has not yet been upgraded to the 7th Pay Commission. The All India Railwaymen’s Federation has also tweeted that the revision of hourly rates of Incentive Bonus and Bonus Factor of Workshops/PUs will be done following implementation of the 7th CPC.

Revision of hourly rates of Incentive Bonus and Bonus Factor of Workshops/PUs following implementation of 7th CPC https://t.co/eS9u6I4NIT pic.twitter.com/R4IbOAVoyx — AIRF (@airfindia) March 28, 2019

