7th Pay Commission: The Central Government might increase the basic minimum pay for all employees soon, according to reports. Earlier, there were several good news regarding the pay Commission and employees have been given Dearness Allowance (DA) hike up to 3% .

7th Pay Commission: In recent times, there have been several updates regarding the 7th Pay Commission, and once again another good news has come up for all the Central Government employees. Yes, this is regarding the recent demand of the government employees for the hike of Basic Pay. The employees have been requesting for the increase of Basic Pay from the current Rs. 18, 000 to Rs. 26,000 under the 7th Pay matrix. Meanwhile, it is yet to be confirmed by the Central Government whether this good news will make any difference in reality.

On the other hand, the government had recently announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) just before the Lok Sabha Election, which also seems to be a Holi bonus for the Central Government employees. Apart from this, Odisha state Chief Minister Navi Patnaik had also announced the DA hike in his own state. Also, after the Modi government gave a green signal to the hike in Dearness Allowance, Rajasthan government followed suit to increase the pay of employees under the 7th Pay Commission.

Also, in Jharkhand’s doctors from Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) college and hospital had earlier warned the government to go on an indefinite hunger strike for unfulfillment of their demands. The doctors have been asking for 7th CPC for the last 9 months which has not yet been implemented by the Central Government.

