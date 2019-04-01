7th Pay Commission: Good news for Central government employees, recently, the centre has put into action most of the demands and recommendations under the 7th CPC. Starting from giving higher education benefits to increasing Dearness Allowances, the government has tried its level best to fulfil the demands of its employees, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, the Centre has executed most of the demands and requirements of the Central government employees and reportedly this move is likely to benefit lakhs of employees. Earlier, the centre has notified about a hike in the Dearness Relief (DR) and Dearness Allowances (DA) for the government employees up to 3%, which has been followed by many states like Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Not only this, the Dearness Allowances have been raised up to 12% for employees.

However, the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections wrecked many wishes of approximately 50 lakh Central Government employees. From a long time, the Central government employees had been demanding for a hike in the basic minimum pay and fitment factor but after the introduction of Model Code of Conduct due to the declaration of the recent Election schedule for the general elections by the Election Commission of India, all the calls and demands of the employees became worthless. Following the norms, for now, the government can’t make any announcement regarding benefits or increments in the basic minimum pay or fitment factor for employees.

Not only this, in order to get their demands and calls fulfilled, the Central government employees from all over the nation held several protests at Jantar Mantar (Delhi) under the banner of National Joint Council of Action asking for changes in the basic minimum pay. The demand list doesn’t end here, further the employees also want the Centre to conclude the new pension scheme but unfortunately, the government failed to notice all the calls and demands.

Recently, the government has agreed to the one-time incentive for the employees of the government. As per the recent development, all those employees who need a higher education degree while being a part of a department of any government official will receive five times the incentive which they received earlier which has proved to be good news for the government employees.

