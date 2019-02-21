Central goverment has announced 3% hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for all employees ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. The new decision of the government would benefit a large section of the central workforce and employees would get arrears for the month of January as the DA is effective from January 1, 2019.

7th Pay Commission: The Central government employees have been demanding a pay hike in the fitment factor and the government is yet to fulfil their demands, however, the centre has given a green signal to the 3% hike in Dearness Allowance () the employees before the Holi festival and the Lok Sabha Elections. The Narendra Modi-led government has announced the pay hike which is set to benefit more than 48 lakh Central Government employees and 62 lakh pensioners, according to reports in a leading website. The new DA will be effective from January 1, 2019 and this means over 1.10 crore central workforce would get arrears for the month of January.

Also, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Prakash Javadekar has announced that the allowances and payments received by teachers in government institutes and colleges would be revised under the 7th Central Pay Commission and the same will be implemented from July 1, 2017. According to a circular released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), This would benefit the teachers, registrars, principals and other stakeholders involved in the revised pay band matrix of the Central Government. Meanwhile, the process of implementation would cost the exchequer over Rs. 9000 crores.

Moreover, at present, the Central government employees get a basic salary of Rs. 18,000 and if the government approves their demands in the fitment factor, the basic pay of the employees would go up to Rs. 26, 000. However, the Centre has not yet taken any decision on the same and employees are yet to get their demand fulfiled in the fitment side.

