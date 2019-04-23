7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees are all set to get incentives up to Rs 30,000. The centre had recently announced a one-time incentive for employees who acquire a higher degree qualification while working in any departments of the Central government. Check the criteria for incentive eligibility here.

7th Pay Commission: Yes, the Central Government Employees are all set to get incentives up to Rs 30,000. The Centre has not yet fulfiled the long-standing demand of the Central Government employees and the hike in the fitment factor and basic minimum pay, however, as a sign of compensation, the Centre had recently announced a one-time incentive for government employees under the latest 7th CPC recommendations.

According to the announcement of the five-fold incentives made by the Narendra Modi led government, the employees who acquire a higher degree qualification while working in any departments of the Central government will be eligible for the incentives.

According to a notification released by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (MoPPP) to please the Central government employees incentive ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 10,000 (as one-time lump-sum amount) will be given to those who acquire fresh higher qualifications after coming into service.

These criteria have been set for getting the incentives against educational qualifications:

Those who acquire a P.hD or Doctorate or equivalent certificate will get up to Rs 30,000 under the latest 7th Pay Commission recommendations

Employees who acquire PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year above or equivalent will get Rs 25,000

Employees who acquire PG Degree or Diploma of duration one year or less or equivalent will get Rs 20,000

Employees who acquire Degree or diploma of duration more than three years or equivalent will get 15,000

Employees who acquire Degree or diploma of duration than three years or less or equivalent will get 10,000

