7th Pay Commission: The central government-led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission by the month of March. The National Joint Council of Action held a meeting recently in New Delhi where a proposal to increase minimum grade pay of central government employees was discussed by its members. However, various unions of the central government have no information on such a proposal. At present, central Government employees get a minimum salary of Rs 18,000, but they have been demanding an increase of Rs 8,000 or an increase in the fitment factor by 3.68 times from the existing 2.57 times.

Albeit, it is seen as a decision to calm the ongoing resentment among central government employees ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In a case of minimum hike not being looked at by the central government, the dearness allowance will definitely see an increase. According to the latest reports, the Narendra Modi government is keen on increasing the minimum pay grade of central government employees and can increase the minimum pay grade until March 2019.

In election season, the Modi government has also decided to expand the travel benefits of its employees. Now central government employees can travel to home and other parts of the country like Jammu and Kashmir, northeast, and Andaman and Nicobar Island, through national carrier Air India under Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Union Minister Jitendra Singh told Rajya Sabha last Thursday.

