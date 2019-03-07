7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand government employees and pensioners are all set to get the highest DA and DR increment this year. According to reports, the state government had recently announced a whopping 12% increment in the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for all its employees in a cabinet meeting held on March 3, 2019.

7th Pay Commission: The government of Uttarakhand has recently announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief DR for its state employees and pensioners. Candidates are advised to the official of the government employees and pensioners upto 3%. This development comes under the 7th pay commission which will be effective from January this year. Also, after the Centre had announced the increment in DA and DR, other states followed suit in the same.

And the latest state to announce a hike in DA and DR for employees is none other than Uttarakhand. The government has announced a whopping 12% increase in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees, which is the highest and most probably the last increment till now. According to reports, the Uttarakhand government had announced the hike of DA and DR from the earlier 9% up to 12% during a cabinet meeting held on March 3, 2019.

This move will benefit more than 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state of Uttarakhand. Other states like Odisha, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir had also announced a hike in the DA and DR for the employees. This combined impact of increment in DA and DR for the government employees would cost the exchequer Rs. 9,168.12 crore per annum.

