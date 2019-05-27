7th Pay Commission: 7th pay commission, 7th pay commission latest news, 7th pay commission latest news today 2019, lok sabha elections 2019 results, nda government, pm narendra modi oath ceremony 2019, salary hike in narendra modi new govt, lok sabha elections 2019, lok sabha results, basic salary increase, RMA and risk and hardship allowance, RMA, RHA, central paramilitary force, paramilitary force tax benefits, paramilitary force tax benefits, 7th pay commission latest news in hindi, 7th cpc, 7th cpc latest news, 7th cpc latest news today, 7th pay commission up, 7th pay commission latest news today 2019, 7th pay commission latest news 2019 today, 7th pay Commission News, 7th Pay Commission Five-Fold Incentives Criteria, Salary Hike after 7th pay commission, Ration Money Allowance, GIS, how to calculate DA amount, HRA, Pay Matrix in your salary, Hike in DA

7th Pay Commission: Central government employees, hoping for a hike in their minimum pay under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, can receive good news soon by the union government. The central government employees are currently receiving a minimum pay of Rs 18,000 and had reportedly been demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 to their minimum salary, increasing the minimum pay to Rs 26,000. Reports said that the demands of the CG employees could be soon met as Union Minister Rajnath Singh recently held a meeting with the officials and noted that the government was serious regarding the issue.

It has also been reported that the Modi government, which will commence its second-term on May 30, was contemplating a hike of Rs 2,000 to the minimum salary of the central government employees but Rs 8,000 as demanded by the employees. The central government have high hopes with the newly elected government that is scheduled to commence its another term soon.

Lakhs of central government employees are most likely to be benefitted with after the implication of the recommendations of the seventh pay commission. However, the last call on the decision could take some time as the new government is yet to take over the office. Narendra Modi will take the oath as the Prime Minister for the second time on May 30, 2019.

In 2016, the government had implemented the recommendations of the 7th Pay commission, making the minimum salary of Rs 18,000. While the employees are now demanding minimum basic pay to be Rs 26,000, the government was considering to hike the pay to Rs 21,000.

Earlier on May 23, 2019, the BJP-led NDA was elected to begin its second-term at the Centre. The BJP won the highest number of seats while the NDA was chosen to power with an absolute majority.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App