7th Pay Commission: The Central Government employees will get an incentive up to Rs Rs 30,000 for passing a degree/diploma while working with the Department of Personnel & Training, which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. The government has passed a notification following 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

7th Pay Commission: The Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (MoPPP) has made a big announcement to please its employees. The department has announced to give 5-fold incentives to the employees who will pass a higher degree after coming into service. In a notification, MoPPP said that the Central government employees acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service are granted incentive in the form of a one-time lump-sum amount ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 10,000.

The government has taken the decision following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The decision was based on recommendations on the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission Committee which was headed by the Finance Secretary, the notification said.

Professional courses should be directly relevant to the functional requirement of the department and on qualifying the degree or diploma the candidates will be rewarded with a one-time incentive. The employees who will pass the degree or diploma will get the amount as mentioned below.

Here’s the amount of cash (incentive) according to the qualified degree or diploma:

PhD, the candidate will get Rs 30,000. Similarly on passing PG Degree/ Diploma of duration more than one year will get 25,000, PG degree/ diploma of less than 1 year-20000, Degree/diploma of duration more than 3 years or equivalent 15,000, Degree/diploma of duration less than 3 years will be rewarded Rs 10,000.

About the 7th Pay Commission:

The 7th Pay Commission or Pay Commission is Government undertaking set up to review the salary structure of the government employees and fulfil their demands and resolve the issues related to work. Since independence, the pay commissions have been set up on a regular basis and its headquarter is in New Delhi.

Pay Commission’s headquarters is situated in New Delhi and the Commission is given 18 months from date of its constitution to make its recommendations.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More