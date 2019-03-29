7th Pay Commission: The central government employees may soon receive some good news soon as the Indian Railways has approved the restructuring plan for IT personnel. The reports say that under the 7th Pay commission recommendations, the government employees may receive promotions and hike in salary.

Under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Central government employees will receive a piece of good news soon. 2019 has been generous so far for the Government employees in many states have received salary hike and increment in Dearness Allowance (DA). In the series, Indian Railways has approved a long pending demand cadre restructuring plan for its IT personnel.

The decision from Indian Railways will bring a smile on the faces of thousands of Indian Railway employees. If the reports are to be believed, then after the decision by the Indian Railways, the government employees may receive promotions and hike in salary.

The reports say that the Railway Ministry approved the decision of restructuring of IT cadre personnel after pressure from the Railway Employees’ Organizations. It is expected that with a new arrangement, 67 % employees under IT cadre will be placed under 4600-grade pay, while the rest 33 % will come under 4200-grade pay scale.

What is 7th Pay Commission?

The Pay Commission is a body set up by the Government of India to resolve matters related to changes in salary structure, DA, grades and promotion of government employees. Since Independence, a body to review and make recommendations and changes on the basis of work and pay structure of government employees in several departments under the state government and Centre. The Pay commission’s headquarter is situated in the national capital and it works as a mediator between the government and government employees.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Ashok Kumar Mathur has been named as the chief for the 7th Pay commission. The reports say that 7th Pay Commission will distribute 10,000 crores among the government employees seeking increment and hike in allowances.

States like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan have already implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission and lakhs of state and central government employees are enjoying the benefits of the recommendations.

