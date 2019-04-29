7th Pay Commission: Central government employees will get a salary hike, promotion, DA increment on the basis of their performances. Finance Ministry is likely to implement the 7th Pay Commission/ 7th CPC recommendations after the full budget session.

7th Pay Commission: Keeping 7th Pay Commission recommendations in mind, the Ministry of Finance, Central Government is all set to give hike in salaries, promotion, and DA increments. According to the reports, lakhs of Central Government employees will get a piece of good news soon and the Government may add the 7th Pay Commissions recommendation in the next budget session, which will be held after the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Lakhs of Central Government employees, including 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers, thousands of Indian Railway employees and 500 Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officers who originally belong to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and are on deputation in the BSNL and employees in several other government offices.

According to the reports, the central government is ready to give hike in salaries, promotions and DA increment but on the basis of employees performance. The government is likely to evaluate every employee’s work performance and then will decide the amount of increment. Criteria will be set for the employees in every department and hard working people will be rewarded big hike under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The reports added that 80% weightage of employee performance evaluation will depend on public feedback. Government employees who work sincerely and are connected with people will get more benefit. Which means people coming to government officers will be giving grades to the government officers, which will decide the criteria of promotion and increment for government employees.

Here are some major developments under the 7th Pay Commission:

Reports say that the Central Government employees will get Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 3% from the existing 9%.

The basic minimum pay which was increased from Rs. 7000 to 18000, is likely to be increased more. A fresh employee at the lowest level will get Rs. 18000 initially whereas a freshly recruited officer will get Rs 56100.

Indian Railways will also get promotions and hike in salary under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The increase in the DA and DR will benefit more than 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

The new increment on DA and DR will be effective from January 1, 2019.

