7th Pay Commission: Good news for railway job aspirants, the candidates who have appeared in the RRB Group D Recruitment examination 2019 will be receiving salary under the pay scale of 7th CPC if selected through the RRB Recruitment 2019.

7th Pay Commission: This year, there have been several recommendations under the 7th Pay Commission and most of the demands of central government employees have been fulfilled by the Narendra Modi-led government. Once again, people would be happy and excited to know that those who are appearing in the recruitment examinations of the Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will receive remuneration under the 7th Pay Commission.

The RRB Group D Recruitment 2019 drive was recently conducted by the Indian Railways through its recruiting wing, RRB and the document verification process is now being conducted and the final stages of the recruitment process are going on. Those who are selected after the RRB Recruitment process is complete will get salaries as per the latest 7th CPC recommendations, and additional allowances of Rs 18,000 will also be included in the pay structure. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has shortlisted more than 4 thousand candidates for the document verification round which will end soon.

After the completion of the document verification process, the candidates shortlisted will have to undergo a medical examination or health test at hospitals in Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, Jhansi. Candidates must note that the examination dates for the medical test would not be changed under any circumstances and they will have to appear on the allocated dates itself. Those who fail to attend the health test would be disqualified.

