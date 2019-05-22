7th Pay Commission: The BJP had promised to implement the 7th pay commission recommendations from August 2016, effective January 2016 to benefit 1 crore employees. Apart from that, the party had promised to implement the 7th CPC in Tripura.

7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre may implement the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission for the Central government employees if voted to power for the second consecutive term. The Central government employees are traditionally portrayed as the core of any government’s support base.

The 15 per cent hike in salary recommended by the 7th Pay Commission was put in the back burner after the Central government employees demanded a hike in the basic minimum salary of Rs 26,000 instead of the government approved Rs 18,000. More than 47,000 employees working in various departments of the government are still awaiting the government decision after the 5th and 6th Pay Commission recommended a hike of 20 per cent.

The Centre, due to the heavy financial burden on the exchequer, had reportedly decided to implement the recommendations of 7th CPC in a phased manner. Apart from that, the Lok Sabha Elections’ Model Code of Conduct came into effect and the government could not make any further announcement regarding any increment of the Central government employees. Reports said, employees, serving in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Service Selection Board (SSB), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are working in the BSNL government departments on deputation basis will get benefits under the latest 7th pay commission recommendations.

In 2016, the centre increased the allowance of central government employees on deputation from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,500. The government increased the minimum salary of the central government employees to Rs 18,000.

In October 2017, the centre government increased the salaries of over 8 lakh teachers of the Universities Grant Commission (UGC) and the UGC-financed institutions. These employees got salaries between the range of Rs 10,400 and Rs 49,800.

