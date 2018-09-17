After a one-day strike was observed by the employees of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) on Monday, Central government employees organisations have threatened to hold massive rallied in the country demanding immediate implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations. Several Central government employees’ organisations have also decided to observe All India Protest Day on September 19 as a mark of protest against the government’s lackadaisical attitude. Members of the Indian National Defence Workers Federation (INDWF) and Federation of National Postal Organization (FNPO) are likely to take part in the protest. There would be at least 50 lakh persons participating in the nation-wide protest, a resolution said.

Over 4, 500 buses remained off the roads in Rajasthan on Monday as state transport corporation employees went on a strike over various demands, including implementation of the 7th pay panel’s recommendations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 made no announcement regarding the pay hike of central government employees. In March, Minister of Finance (MoS) P Radhakrishnan had also declared that the Centre is not considering a raise the minimum pay and fitment factor of the Central government employees and pensioners beyond 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but the Central government employees are demanding a hike of Rs 26,000 as opposed to the Rs 18,000 what the pay panel had recommended.

If the demands of Central Government employees are met, the minimum payment will be increased by up to Rs 26,000 and the fitment factor will be raised by 3.68 times.

According to the revised pay rates issued by the Union government, 2.57 times fitment factor of basic pay of 6th pay commission was given to the lower paid employees with minimum pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. The new order will be boosted from 2.70 to 2.80 times fitment factor of basic pay of the 6th pay commission and it will reach minimum pay near to Rs 20,000.

