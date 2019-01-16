Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced a proposal to extend the benefits of 7th Pay Commission to teachers and other academic staff of the government and government-aided technical institutions across the state. Apart from this, central government employees are also in for a benefit as the Centre is also mulling towards increasing the minimum pay from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. There are also reports of fitment factor to be increased to 3.68 times.

The Modi-led central government on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the benefits of 7th Pay Commission to teachers and other academic staff of the government and government-aided technical institutions across the state. Announcing the decision, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said Centre has allocated Rs 1,241 crore for the purpose. Reports suggest the move will benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

The revised pay scale under the 7th Pay Commission will be applicable from 1.1.2016. Therefore, the academic staff and teachers will get arrears from 2016 to till date. Last year, salaries of around 8 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff were increased costing the government about Rs 9,800 crore.

Apart from extending the 7th pay recommendations to teachers, Javadekar announced that the historic 10% quota for the general category poor will be implemented from the upcoming academic session of 2019-20.

“The reservation will be implemented from the 2019-2020 academic session itself. Nearly 25 per cent seats will be added to ensure that the reservation does not disturb the existing quota for SC, ST and other categories. There are around 40,000 colleges and 900 universities across the country and supernumerary quota will be provided in these,” PTI quoted Javadekar as saying.

