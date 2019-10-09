7th Pay Commission Diwali 2019 Bonanza, 5% hike in DA for Central govt employees, pensioners: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the ruling BJP government has increased the DA from existing 12 per cent to 17 per cent and the hiked rate will be applicable retrospectively from July 2019.

7th Pay Commission Diwali 2019 Bonanza, 5% hike in DA for Central govt employees, pensioners: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government on Wednesday hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central govt employees and pensioners by 5 per cent. Addressing a press conference with Press Information Bureau (PIB) DG KS Dhatwalia in New Delhi, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the ruling BJP government has increased the DA from existing 12 per cent to 17 per cent and the hiked rate will be applicable retrospectively from July 2019. The entire amount of the hiked DA is likely to be credited to the salary account of the employees along with their salary for the month of November as they have already received the salary for the month of October 2019.

Expressing hope that every central government employee will welcome the decision taken by the government, the minister said as many as 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pension holders will be benefitted from the decision taken by the ruling BJP government. Earlier, the government had announced only 2-3 per cent hike in DA for government employees. For this purpose, the government will have to shell out a total of Rs 16,000 crore.

The government’s decision to hike DA by 5 per cent, at a time when the country is witnessing an economic slowdown, is said to be a bumper Diwali gift by the central government employees and pensioners. Apart from the DA hike, the Centre has also decided to double the remuneration of Asha workers from existing Rs 1,000 t Rs 2,000, Javadekar said.

7th CPC recommended different fitment factors 4 various level government of India employees:

Level 1-5@ 2.57

Level 6-9 @ 2.62

Level 10-12 @ 2.67

Level 14-16 @ 2.72

Level 17 @ 2.81

Level 18 @ 2.78

Ahead of Diwali, the Himachal Pradesh Roadways also hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 8 per cent. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced that as many as 12,000 employees of Himachal Pradesh Roadways will avail the benefits.

