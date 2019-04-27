7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Finance may soon change the existing rules and provide benefits to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB as suggested by the 7th Pay Commission.

7th pay commission: More than 9 lakh Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers may soon get a piece of good news from the Central government as the finance ministry has assured the home ministry that it will look into the long pending demand of the soldiers, said reports. The Ministry of Finance may soon change the existing rules and provide benefits to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB as suggested by the 7th Pay Commission.

The Central Armed Police Force personnel have been demanding the exemption of ration money, and risk and hardship allowance from taxes and reportedly they may get tax benefits soon. The Central Armed Police Force, which includes CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, play a major role in the national security.

The 7th Pay Commission, in its report, suggested the Minister of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance that allowances given as part of free ration to jawans should be exempted from the income tax. Taking cognizance of the matter, the government is likely to announce the changes in the tax for CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB personnel in next session of the Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections 2019 when the new government will present the full Budget.

Reports added that Rajnath Singh-led Home Ministry has written to the Finance Ministry, headed by Arun Jaitley, to convey the demands of the soldiers. Home Ministry requested the Finance Ministry to look into the matter as soon as possible and provide every possible benefit to the soldiers. The Finance Ministry has also given a positive response and assured the Home Ministry to examine the demand.

About the 7th Pay Commission:

7th Pay Commission or Pay Commission is a Government of India undertaking. The commission reviews the salary structure and resolves the demands and problems of the Central government employees. Since independence, the pay commissions have been set up on a regular basis and its headquarter is situated in New Delhi.

