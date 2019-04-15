7th Pay Commission: Indian Railway Board has announced to merge three posts to one, which means now candidates applying for the TC, Commercial Clerk, CC and ECRC posts have to give a common test. The selected candidates will get the salary and other allowances according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, say reports.

7th Pay Commission: Following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Indian Railway Board has taken a decision to merge three posts to one. The railway employees are likely to receive a piece of good news as Railways will conduct a common recruitment exam for the three posts— ticketing staff, (TC) Commercial Clerk (CC) and the Inquiry / Reservation Clerk (ECRC). These employees will get the salary and other allowances according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, say reports. Earlier, the Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) had to conduct 3 different recruitment process to hire and select the candidates for these posts.

Earlier, on February 22, 2018, Indian Railways had published a notification regarding the merger of ticketing staff, (TC) Commercial Clerk (CC) and the Inquiry / Reservation Clerk (ECRC) posts. Although, this big change will not affect the present employees and their present duties.

The reports say that the duties of the current will not be altered in any way even after the posts comes under one umbrella description. However, it must be noted that the newly hired people in the Railways can be appointed in any of the following posts – TC, CC and ECRC.

Meanwhile, the Centre had made several changes under the 7th pay commission recommendations which are set to benefit a large section of the Central Government employees.

Recent developments in the Indian Railways:

The Centre had increased the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners up to 3% from the existing 9%. Indian Railways government employees are soon going to receive promotions and hike in salary Moreover, government employees who acquire a higher education degree while serving in any government office will get an additional five-fold increment in one-time incentive. Gratuity ceiling for all employees has been increased from the earlier Rs. 10 to 20 lakh and 25 % increment on Dearness Allowance, whenever increased by 50% has been implemented.

