7th pay commission: More than 9 lakh paramilitary force, CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB soldiers, are likely to get some good news as their pending demands for exempting ration money allowance and risk and hardship allowance from taxes will get a nod.

7th pay commission: The paramilitary force which includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers are likely to receive a piece of good news soon. The Ministry of Finance has assured the Home Ministry that it will look into the long pending demand of the forces after which more than 9 lakh paramilitary soldiers will be benefitted.

According to the reports, when the new government will present the full Budget in July 2019, there are possibilities that demand for exempting ration money allowance and risk and hardship allowance from taxes will get a nod.

The 7th Pay Commission in its report had recommended that the unique service conditions of paramilitary personnel and since Ration Money Allowance (RMA) is granted in lieu of free ration, it should be exempted from income tax criteria.

News agency PTI reported that the Home Ministry has written to a letter to the Ministry of Finance raising the long-term pending demands paramilitary forces. Responding to the letter, the Ministry of Finance has also assured to examine the demand during the ensuring budgetary exercise.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More