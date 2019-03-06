7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand government has announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief DR for its employees. According to the latest hike, government employees and pensioners would get 12% increment in their DA and DR with effect from January this year.

7th Pay Commission: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections this year, the Centre has recently announced hike in the Dearness Allowance of the government employees upto 3% under the 7th pay commission. Soon after that several states increased the DA of employees and according to the latest updates, will it has been learned that Uttarakhand has also announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance of its employees, which might also be the last state to raise the DA.

According to reports, the Uttarakhand government in a cabinet meeting on March 3, 2019 had announced the hike of DA and DR for state government employees. Reports say that, the state has increased the DA from current 9% to a whopping 12% dearness allowance for all the employees holding a government service. This seems to have brought cheer to citizens before the Lok Sabha polls as this move is said to benefit more than 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state.

Meanwhile, the employees have been demanding for a hike in the fitment factor, which the government is yet to pay attention to. Also, the combined impact of increased DA and DR would cost the exchequer around Rs. 9,168.12 crore annually. Also, this hike would be effective from January 1, 2019, which means employees would get arrears for that month. Apart from Uttarakhand, Keisha, Rajasthan Jammu and Kashmir has recently announced a hike in DA and DR for state government employees.

