7th Pay Commission: Over 9 lakh central government employees will get a hike in their basic minimum pay as the union government is all set to clear all the pending dues and raise the basic salary of lakhs of central government employees, reports said. It has been more than a year that the central government employees were waiting for good news on the 7th Pay Commission. Reports said that those who will be benefitted from the move includes employees from the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police), Service Selection Board (SSB), Indian Railway employees, ITS and those who are on deputation to BSNL.

The news has indeed come as a great relief for over lakhs of central government employees. However, the central government employees were asking a hike of Rs 26,000, but the 7th Pay Commission had recommended a raise of RA 18,000 in the basic minimum pay.

Apart from that, it has also been reported that the decision came after the BSNL employees protested demanding salary hikes, promotions and pension revision according to the recommendations made by the 3rd Pay Commission. The BSNL employees have claimed they were entitled to the hike every 10 years, albeit their demands are yet to be addressed and most likely only in the next budget session.

Meanwhile, the Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension also released a notification. The notification listed a five-fold hike in incentive, which is applicable to the following:

PhD or equivalent: Rs 30,000

PG degree/diploma of a duration of more than a year or equivalent: Rs 25,000

PG degree/diploma of a duration of less than one year or equivalent: Rs 20,000

Degree/Diploma of a duration of more than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 15,000

Degree/Diploma of a duration of less than 3 years or equivalent: Rs 10,000

