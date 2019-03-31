7th pay commission for BSNL employees: Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) employees may receive some good news in April following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Earlier, the government had reportedly approved BSNL employees demands including salary hike and clearance of pending dues.

7th pay commission for BSNL employees: In the new financial year, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees may receive a piece of good news. If the reports are to be believed then the telecom department is likely to implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commissions, which were stamped earlier. The government employees who have been waiting and demanding eagerly for salary hike and clearance of all pending dues are likely to receive it in the new financial year.

The state-run BSNL will hold a crucial board meeting on April 4 to discuss the 2018-19 financial results. The roadmap, investments for 2019 fiscal, increasing of the ceiling limit for capex loans, sources said on Friday

The Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) employees have been protesting under the banner of All-Union and Association of BSNL for salary hike and clearance of pending dues from a very long time. BSNL employees had kept 6 demands including allotment of 4G spectrum to the state-owned telco and wage revision for the workforce.

These demands of salary hike and clearance of dues were forwarded to the Finance Ministry by the Department of Telecom (DoT). Reports say that some recommendations might be implemented from April 2019.

Earlier, the DoT had reportedly agreed to de-link the ‘pension revision’ of former BSNL employees from the pay revision of the serving staff. After a high-level meeting with MoS Manoj Sinha, an official from the telecom department had said that a positive response was received and the government is likely to approve demands of the BSNL employees.

All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) had also called a three-days strike in demand of allotment of 4G spectrum to the state-owned telco.

After which, a statement from the DoT said, the government wishes to re-emphasise that it will continue to engage with the BSNL management and representatives of the unions and associations of BSNL, to support their reasonable demands, and to guide the organisation towards a revival.

The statement added that the government also hopes BSNL employees to not to go on strike at a crucial time when it is in their own interest to protect their customer base and revenue by providing better services.

