The Union Cabinet recently raised the government’s contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS) to 14% from the previous 10%, and increased the lump-sum withdrawal cap from 40% to 60%. This 60% withdrawal has also been made tax-free. The new rules are likely to come into effect from April 1 next year after the amendment to the Finance Bill.

Now, under the proposed new rules subscribers will get a full tax exemption on the 60% of the corpus that an investor is allowed to withdraw on maturity. Earlier, the NPS subscribers are allowed to withdraw 60% of the corpus but 40% is tax exempted and 20% is taxable. And the rest of 40% of the total accumulated corpus is utilised for the purchase of a maturity scheme for monthly pensions.

Now the government’s contribution to the scheme has also been raised to 14% from the current 10%. The employees’ contribution remains unchanged at 10%.

Now, the major bone of contention is the cap to lump-sum withdrawal, in the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and Public Provident Fund (PPF) subscriber can withdraw 100% of the money accumulated without paying any taxes on the amount. To bring the NPS on par with PPF and EPF, many experts have argued that the government should:

a) Either make annuity buying compulsory for the PPF and EPF subscribers like in NPS where 40% is fixed and it can’t be withdrawn. This 40% will be used to buy the annuity scheme.

b) Or make annuity buying optional for NPS account holders, meaning that NPS subscriber should be able to withdraw 100% of the accumulated money without any tax.

The same was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission. In its report, the committee had said that Tax neutrality should be ensured across various avenues for long-term savings for post-retirement incomes so that the employees covered by NPS are not at a disadvantage. The Commission, therefore, recommends that withdrawals under the NPS should be tax-exempt to place NPS at par with other pension schemes.

