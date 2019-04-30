7th Pay Commission: The candidates who have applied for the Indian Railways vacancies of RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 will get remuneration under the 7th Pay band of the Central Government.

7th Pay Commission: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently announced vacancies for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 and the application process for the same had been closed by the Board through the official website – http://rrbcdg.gov.in. Candidates who will be shortlisted after the RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam 2019 will get a remuneration under the 7th Pay Commission salary scale or 7th CPC recommendations of the Indian Railways.

Moreover, the dates of the first stage for CBT or Computer-Based Test for RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 is tentatively going to be conducted by the Board in the month of June followed by other recruitment processes. The candidates who have filled up the application form are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the details of RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be published on the RRB website only.

Meanwhile, the application process for RRB NTPC jobs 2019 started from March 1 and went on until March 31, 2019. This is a good opportunity for all Railway job aspirants as the Indian Railways has 4300 Junior Clerk cum Typist, 7592 Trains Clerk and 4940 Commercial Clerk, 3147 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, 60 Accounts Clerk cum Typist, 11 Junior Time Keeper, 88 Traffic Assistant, and 5748 Goods Guard vacant posts.

Important Dates of NTPC Recruitment 2019:

The application process started on: 01-03-2019 at 18.00 hrs

Last Date for submission of application form online: 31-03-2019 at 23.59 hrs

Application Fee Payment Closing Date and Time Online: 05-04-2019 at 23.59 hrs.

Application Fee Payment Fee through SBI Challan: 05-04-2019 at 15.00 hrs

Application Fee Payment Fee through Post Office Challan: 05-04-2019 at 15:00 hrs

Final Submission of Applications last date: 12-04-2019 at 23.59 hrs.

Computer Based Test: Tentatively scheduled to be held between June to September 2019

Candidates who are shortlisted to serve in the Indian Railways will be eligible for availing the benefits of Dearness allowance, House rent allowance, Transport allowance, Pension scheme, Medical benefits and other special allowance.

Basic salary details for various posts:

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs 19,900

Senior Time Keeper: Rs 29,200

Commercial Apprentice: Rs 35,400

Junior Time Keeper: Rs 19,900

Trains Clerk: Rs 19,900

Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: Rs 29,200

Senior Clerk cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Commercial Clerk: Rs 21,700

Traffic Assistant: Rs 25,500

Goods Guard: Rs 29,200

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: Rs 29,200

Station Master: Rs 35,400

