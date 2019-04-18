7th Pay Commission: The BSNL employees are likely to receive a hike in salary and all their pending dues will be cleared soon. A few days ago, the DoT officials had a meeting with the 7th Pay Commission officers in New Delhi and now the government is all set to give salary hike to BSNL employees and clear all the pending dues, reports said.

A piece of good news has finally arrived for the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) employees as the government has given a positive response to their demands. According to the reports, the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the BSNL employees are likely to be implemented soon. BSNL employees have been protesting under the banner of the All India Unions and Association and demanding a hike in salary, promotions and pension revisions and soon their hard work may get a fruitful result.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has written to the Ministry of Finance raising the voice of the Central government employees. Reportedly, the Ministry of Finance has agreed to the same and after the Lok Sabha elections BSNL employees will get the hiked salaries and revised pensions.

A few days ago, the DoT officials had a meeting with the 7th Pay Commission officers in New Delhi and they discussed the road map for the government telecom. The key point of discussion with the 7th Pay Commission officials were salary hike for BSNL employees and clearance of their pending dues. Earlier, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha had also given a nod and gave assurance to the BSNL employees and the government is all set to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

Ahead of the meeting with the 7th Pay Commission board, the DoT official had said that the meeting was to discuss the last fiscal’s financial results and roadmap for the next year. He said the board meeting is to draw up investment plans for the next fiscal and targets as well. BSNL is also seeking approval of the board for raising the ceiling limit for availing the capex loans (from Rs 4,300 crore currently), an official said.

The Central Government employees will get Dearness Allowance (DA) up to 3% from the existing 9%. Pensioners will get up to 3% increased Dearness Relief (DR) with effect from January 1, 2019. Earlier, the basic minimum pay was increased from Rs. 7000 to 18000. A fresh employee at the lowest level will get Rs. 18000 initially whereas a freshly recruited officer will get Rs 56100. The increase in the DA and DR will benefit more than 48.41 lakh central government employees. While 62.03 lakh pensioners will be benefitted. The new increment on DA and DR will be effective from January 1, 2019.

