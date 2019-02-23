7th pay Commission: Besides the government employees, the Maharashtra government school teachers are all set to be benefitted by the 7th pay commission, according to the latest notification by the Maharashtra State School Education and Sports Department.

7th pay Commission: Maharashtra State School Education and Sports Department released a statement on February 22, Friday, stating along with the government employees, now state’s teachers will get the benefit of the Seventh Pay Commission. According to the release, in accordance with the definition of Employees of the Maharashtra Private Schools (Conditions of Service) Rules, 1977, a revised pay structure for full-time teachers and faculty employees in aided of private schools will be implemented.

Quoting about the pay scale, in the release, it is mentioned that the full-time teachers/ teaching staff in private (primary, secondary, and higher secondary) schools, junior colleges, teachers’ colleges and military schools across the state will get the upgraded pay scale.

According to the Seventh Pay Commission, there is another good news for the teachers that they will get salary during the same time when other employees will receive.

This statement has not been issued by the Education Minister Vinod Tawde. But, no implementation of 7th pay commission has been made yet for Mumbai University’s senior college teachers.

A state government committee had submitted a report to the state regarding revision of pay for university teachers. However, the state’s priority towards higher education is not indicative, Dr. Balaji Kendre, president of the University of Mumbai Academic Staff Association.

In the past couple of years, there had been no recruitment of university teachers. The teachers are overburdened, therefore they are categorised in the least priority section. Firstly, the pay revisions are required for implementing for the staff of Central universities, then, state universities.

