7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees have been demanding a pay hike by 3.68 times in the fitment factor, however, the goverment is yet to take that into consideration. Several major developments have been seen under the 7th Pay Commission in the past few weeks which has been mentioned below.

7th Pay Commission: The Central Government Employees have been waiting for their demands to be implemented under the 7th pay commission and look like the month of March would be crucial for them. According to the latest updates, the Central Government employees have sent a proposal to the government for a salary hike by 3.68 times in the fitment factor, which is set to increase the Basic pay from Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 26, 000 under the 7th Pay matrix, however, if nothing happens by the end of March their pain will gain.

There have been some major developments in the past weeks under the 7th pay commission which includes the National Council Joint Consultative Machinery, writing in a letter-number D.O.No.NC/JCM/2019 to Home Minister Rajnath Singh asking the Centre to take immediate measures to remove National Pension Scheme (NPS)and restore the Old Pension Scheme.

On the other hand, doctors from Jharkhand’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) college and hospital have warned the government that they would go on an indefinite hunger strike if their demands are not fulfiled. The doctors have been demanding for 7th CPC for the last 9 months which the government is yet to implement.

