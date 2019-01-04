7th Pay Commission: In a major disappointment to over lakh of armed forces personnel, the Centre has rejected their long-standing demand for a higher Military Service Pay (MSP), reports said. The decision has left over 1.12 lakh military personnel exasperated including 87,646 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 25,434 personnel of Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF).

7th Pay Commission: In a major disappointment to over lakh of armed forces personnel, the Centre has rejected their long-standing demand for a higher Military Service Pay (MSP), reports said. The decision has left over 1.12 lakh military personnel exasperated including 87,646 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 25,434 personnel of Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF). According to a report in PTI, the Army headquarters have expressed their anger over the Finance Ministry’s decision and have sought an immediate review of the decision.

The decision by the government came at a time when over 50 lakh Central government employees are looking up to government’s approval to hike in minimum pay and fitment factor besides 7th Pay Commission (7th CPC) recommendations.

Reports said that the armed forces personnel had demanded a hike in the monthly MSP from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000. If the government had accepted the demands, the total financial outgo would have been Rs 610 crore. MSP was introduced by the 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC) keeping in mind the hardships of military life.

In the 7th Pay Commission, MSP of RS 5200 per month was fixed for JCOs and jawans while for the officers between Lieutenant-rank and Brigadier-rank, it was rs 15,500 per month. However, the Army has been asking for higher MSP to the JCOs citing that they play an important role in the hierarchy of the force.

