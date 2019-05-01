7th Pay Commission: The Centre has announced the salary increment for Central Government employees under the Minimum Basic Pay category in the pay structure under the 7th CPC recommendations. The employees had been demanding and protesting for salary hikes and promotions and pension revision since a long time and look like it is now set to be fulfiled.

7th Pay Commission: In a latest development of 7th Pay Commission recommendations under the Narendra Modi-led government, the Centre is all set to increase the salary of all Central Government Employees. Yes, it is a breath of relief for the employees who had been demanding a hike in the minimum basic pay and fitment factor since a very long time. The Centre is unbelievably going to implement the minimum basic pay under 7th CPC recommendations shortly.

According to reports, this move of the Central comes in the wake of the protests by BSNL employees demanding salary hikes, promotions and pension revision as per the 3rd Pay Commission recommendations. Earlier in March this year, more than 50 lakh Central Government employees’ wishes got wrecked after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as due to the same, the ruling government could not take any decision or make any further announcement regarding the basic pay increment due to Model Code of Conduct for general elections coming into effect.

Meanwhile, the Centre had recently announced increment in the Dearness Allowances (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) up to 3%. Apart from these changes, the Narendra Modi-led government has recently given a green signal to a five-fold increased one-time incentive for government employees much before the announcement of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. According to the development, the government employees who acquire a higher educational degree certificate while serving in any offices or department under the Centre is eligible for up to five-fold hike in a one-time incentive than received earlier.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App