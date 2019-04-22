7th pay commission: Several reports are doing the rounds on the Internet claiming that a few steps have already been taken towards the same. However, the matter has been put on hold due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

7th pay commission: As many as nine lakh central armed police forces will be benefitted if the government accepts their demand to exempt ration money, risk and hardship allowance from taxes. The good news is the Ministry of Finance (MoF) may give a green signal to the tax waiver proposal soon. In this regard, the finance ministry has written a letter to the Centre asking the latter to examine proposal during budgetary exercise, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs said. The jawans of the central armed police forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, will be benefitted from it.

Meanwhile, the Central government employees are still waiting for a hike in their minimum pay. They have been demanding a hike in the basic salary from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. Several reports are doing the rounds on the Internet claiming that a few steps have already been taken towards the same. However, the matter has been put on hold due to the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Government employees from several departments are demanding pay hike based on the recommendations made by the 7th pay commission. Employees of the BSNL are demanding a pay hike for a long time.

Reports said the Centre has also given a reason to all the state government employees to smile as it has decided to hike their salary at regular intervals.

In March 2019, the Uttarakhand government had declared a hike in the dearness allowance by 3 per cent. This means it makes it to 12 per cent. The decision will be taken into account to benefit over 2.5 lakh government employees and pensioners. Order will be applicable for January 1, 2019. The state government is required to waive off pending water bills as estimated at Rs 70 crore. It is to benefit around 10,000 people who have been rehabilitated at New Tehri due to the construction of the Tehri dam.

