7th Pay Commission: The Central government employees may get pay hike soon on the basis of the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission if reports are to be believed. Reports said Shiv Gopal Mishra, the chief of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA), said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has taken the salary hike issue seriously and may hike the Dearness Allowance of the Central government employees soon.

The Central government employees, who are getting a minimum pay of Rs 18,000, are demanding a hike of Rs 8,000 for a long time. This is an increase in the fitment factor by 3.8 times from the existing 2.5 times. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government may take the decision to get their votes.

The Union government has already presented a populist Budget in this regard. The Interim Budget 2019, presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, lowered tax slab and announced packages of the farmers and small and medium sector enterprises.

All you need to know about the 7th Pay Commission:

1. The government has formed the Central Pay Commission (CPC) to resolve issues and fulfil the demands of the central government employees.

2. The CPC is likely to distribute Rs 10,000 crore among the central government employees.

3. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan have already implemented the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

4. While thousands of central government employees have been demanding hike in salary and dearness allowances and protesting to implement the CPC recommendations.

5. The Indian Railways has given a nod to increase the DA and but the decision on basic salary is yet to be taken.

