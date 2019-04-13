7th Pay Commission: The long-pending demand for exempting ration money allowance and risk and hardship allowance from taxes will get a nod when the new government will present the full Budget in July 2019.

7th Pay Commission: Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are likely to receive good news regarding their pay-package soon. If reports are to be believed, the Ministry of Finance has assured the Home Ministry that it will look into the long pending demand of the forces following which more than 9 lakh Central armed police forces soldiers will be benefitted.

The 7th Pay Commission in its report had recommended that the unique service conditions of Central armed police forces personnel and since Ration Money Allowance (RMA) is granted in lieu of free ration, it should be exempted from income tax criteria.

The Home Ministry has written to a letter to the Ministry of Finance raising the long-term pending demands Central armed police forces. Responding to the letter, the Ministry of Finance has also assured to examine the demand during the ensuring budgetary exercise, reports said.

Non-gazetted rank personnel of Central armed police forces like constables, assistant sub-inspectors etc are entitled to ration money allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.

The 7th Pay Commission or Pay Commission is set up by the Government of India to review the salary structure and resolve the demands of the Central government employees. Since independence, the pay commissions have been set up on a regular basis and its headquarter is in New Delhi. The Commission is given 18 months from the date of its constitution to make its recommendations.

About the Pay Commission:

Under the erstwhile UPA government, then Finance Minister P Chidambaram had announced then Finance Minister P Chidambaram announced on September 25, 2013, and later then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had approved it. 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations are likely to be implemented with effect from 1 January 2016. On 29 June 2016, the Government accepted the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission Report with a meagre increase in salary of 14% after six months of intense evaluation and successive discussion.

