7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi government has released orders to increase pension for the ex-servicemen who served the Central government and were retired before 2016. The 7th pay commission, 7th CPC norms would be implemented from January 1, 2016.

7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC latest news today: A piece of good news has arrived for the retired Central government employees as the Narendra Modi Government has released the orders to hike pension for Ex-servicemen. As per the reports, following the 7th pay commission advise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government has decided to revise pension for the people who served and retired before 2006.

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will be implemented for only ex-servicemen who were getting pension according to the 5th CPC scale. Reports say that the new pensions will be applicable from January 1, 2016. Which means these ex-employees will get a fat arear of the last 3 years.

Notably, the Centre has included the family pension. Harishankar Tiwari, Assistant Secretary-General at All India Audit and Accounts Association, said, that the Central Government’s decision to review pensions for Ex-servicemen would benefit people who retired before 2006 and were getting monthly salary below Rs 17,000.

About the 7th Pay Commission:

The 7th pay commission or pay commission is a government set up body, which reviews the Central government employees salary structure, pensions and other fund related things. The body also takes cognizance of the challenges faced by the Central government employees and reports to the government. The 7th Pay Commission body is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself and Finance Minister also plays a big role in it.

It was set up on January 1, 2016. Notably, the government has announced the ex-servicemen will get hikes and arrears from the same date.

