7th Pay Commission: The Central government has made favourable changes under the new rules of National Pension Schemes to enhance the compulsory contribution for its employees. It will be covered under NPS Tier-I varying from the existing 10% to 14%. With come into the effect of this new rule, it will benefit over 18 lakh central government employees.



Following are the rules under for the employees under various New Pension Scheme (NPS)

Premature withdrawal

Under the New Pension Scheme Fund, the government has also allowed a premature withdrawal. This means, a subscriber is eligible for three partial withdrawals for a certain period.

The period is available for the subscription under the National Pension System (NPS), each withdrawal not exceeding twenty-five percent of the contributions made by the subscriber and excluding contributions made by the employer.

However, there is no restriction on withdrawals from the Tier-II account of the subscriber.

New withdrawal time frame

The requirement of the minimum period under the National Pension System (NPS) for availing the facility of partial withdrawal from the mandatory Tier-I account of the subscriber has been reduced. It will be available from 10 years to 3 years from the date of joining w.e.f. 10th August 2017.

Besides that, the minimum gap of 5 years between two partial withdrawals has also been removed w.e.f. 10th August, 2017.

Choice of Pension Fund

The Central Government subscribers will be allowed to choose any one of the pension funds. This can be included from Private sector pension funds.

The subscribers’ option can be changed once a year. However, the current provision of a combination of the Public-Sector Pension Funds will be available as the default option. This can be made available for both existing as well as new Government subscribers.

Choice of Investment Pattern

The following options for investment choices will be offered to Central Government employees:

(a) Government employees who will prefer a fixed return with a minimum amount of risk may be given an option to invest 100% of the funds in Government securities (Scheme G).

(b). Government employees who prefer higher returns may be given the options. The options can be made available for two Life Cycle based schemes.

(b).(i) Conservative Life Cycle Fund with maximum exposure to equity limited at 25% at the age of 35 years and diminished thereafter (LC-25).

(b).(ii) Moderate Life Cycle Fund with maximum exposure to equity capped at 50% at the age of 35 years and diminished thereafter (LC-50).

Default Allocation Option

In case an employee does not submit any choice, the existing allocation of funds shall continue as the default option.

