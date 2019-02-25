7th Pay Commission: Odisha CM Navin Patnaik today announced a 3% dearness allowance hike for the state government employees following the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. Under the new guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission will also benefit the pensioners. The 7th Pay Commission recommendations will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2019.

7th Pay Commission: Following the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the Odisha government on Monday announced to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of the state government employees by 3%. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced also said that benefit of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations would be for the pensioners also. According to the notification issued by the Odisha government, the dearness allowance hike will come into effect retrospectively from January 1, 2019. The proposal was given to the state government a long back and the government employees were demanding and protesting to implement it and today CM Navin Patnaik gave the nod to the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Earlier, on February 19, after a Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the same decision was taken and today the Odisha government agreed to that decision. Earlier, in April 2018, the DA for Odisha government employees was hiked by 2%.

The 7th pay commission recommendations have been implemented in some states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and now Odisha will also be a part of the list. Although, a major number of states have not implemented the recommendations yet and the government employees are demanding and protesting for it. After the implementation in Maharashtra, more than 20 lakh government employees were benefitted, and now the lastest 7th Pay Commission news will bring a smile on the Odisha government employees faces. According to the reports, the Central Pay Commission committee will distribute around Rs 10, 000 crores to the central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission new recommendations.

